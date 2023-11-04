Raymond James & Associates Has $1.02 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.