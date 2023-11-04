Raymond James & Associates Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

