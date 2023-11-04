Raymond James & Associates Has $1.04 Million Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefónica

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.