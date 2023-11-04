Raymond James & Associates Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0278 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

