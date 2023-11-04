Raymond James & Associates Has $1.10 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

