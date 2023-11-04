Raymond James & Associates Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 646.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Paysafe Trading Up 5.3 %

Paysafe stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.