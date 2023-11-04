Raymond James & Associates Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.