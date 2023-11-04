Raymond James & Associates Has $994,000 Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global-e Online were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,993,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Up 2.7 %

Global-e Online stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

