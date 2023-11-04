Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.