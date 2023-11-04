Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 175.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 62.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $259,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $3,325,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $259,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of R opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

