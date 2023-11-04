Raymond James & Associates Purchases 361 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

