Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,776 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 188.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,462,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 904,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 147,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Invesco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

