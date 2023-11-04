Raymond James & Associates Purchases 737 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 191,443 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IGI opened at $15.66 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

