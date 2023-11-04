Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Park National were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Trading Up 2.3 %

PRK stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $151.59.

Park National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.