Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.