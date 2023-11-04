Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,100 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $333.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.04 and a 200-day moving average of $318.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.