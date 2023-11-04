Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,656 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

