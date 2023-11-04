Raymond James & Associates Sells 373,181 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 373,181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MannKind were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $173,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

