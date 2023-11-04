Raymond James & Associates Sells 42,306 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $25.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

