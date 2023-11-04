Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,615 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

