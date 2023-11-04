Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,890 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

