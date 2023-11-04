Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,699 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 570,628 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.8 %

CGBD opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $735.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.62 million. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, VP Alexander Popov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $487,400.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.