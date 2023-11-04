Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,371 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.