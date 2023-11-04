Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,310 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

