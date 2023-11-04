Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the period.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

