Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Cameco has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

