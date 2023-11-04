Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $220.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.10. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $254.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

