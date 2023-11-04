Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,874 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.