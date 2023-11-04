Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

DJIA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

