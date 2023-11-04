Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,043 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

Logitech International stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.