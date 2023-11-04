Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

MJ stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.