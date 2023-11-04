Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.66 on Friday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emeren Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

