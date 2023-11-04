Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.