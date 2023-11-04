Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 66,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

