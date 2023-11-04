Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 173 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.61. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.