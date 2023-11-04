Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,397 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0543 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

