Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 244.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 192.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.