Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 777.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Company Profile

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

