Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 125.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN opened at $9.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

