Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 94,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 203.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

