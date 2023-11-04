Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.