Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

