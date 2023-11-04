Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $338,000 Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

