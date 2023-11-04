Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 131,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Newmark Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

