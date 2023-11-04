Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.