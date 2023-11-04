Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

