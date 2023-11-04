Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

