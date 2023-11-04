Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 457,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

