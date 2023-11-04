Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,171 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,244 shares of company stock worth $5,369,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.9 %

R opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

