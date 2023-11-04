Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,055 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.12 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 207.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

